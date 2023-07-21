LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A nationwide manhunt for a convicted sex offender ended Thursday in North Las Vegas.

The Nevada Violent Offenders Task Force of the US Marshals Service arrested Christopher Law, 36, who apparently goes by the alias ‘outlaw,’ Thursday afternoon. In 2010, Law pleaded guilty to aggravated sex abuse of a child in Utah. He was sentenced to 6 years to life in prison but made parole. More recently, Law is wanted on suspicion of rape in Bountiful, Utah.

Officials from the US Marshals Service say Law’s pursuit lasted nearly a month, with the convicted sex offender making it as far as Colorado, and Sacramento, California. The chase ended Thursday at the intersection of Craig Road and Simmons Street in North Las Vegas.

A viewer photo shows Christopher Law being arrested by officials from the US Marshals Service Thursday in North Las Vegas at the intersection Craig Road and Simmons Street | Photo provided by an 8 News Now viewer

Court documents for the Bountiful, Utah, case show that Law is accused of raping a teenage girl he knew. He allegedly told a witness that he “couldn’t help himself,” documents indicate. The rape allegedly occurred while the victim was asleep and was forceful, court documents said.

Law allegedly asked the witness to wait until 9:00 p.m. to call authorities to report the rape so that he could “get things together,” according to court documents. When Law drove off in his vehicle, another witness called the police immediately.

Photo of Christopher Law provided by Utah Department of Corrections

“The rape investigation is ongoing, and questions about the incident should be directed to the Bountiful Police Department,” the news release from the US Marshals Service said Friday.

Law is due in Clark County District Court on Monday morning. He declined an interview.