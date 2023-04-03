LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County judge scheduled the trial against Nathan Chasing Horse for May 1 during a hearing Monday.

The “Dances with Wolves” actor is accused of victimizing indigenous girls and women for at least two decades in multiple locations throughout the United States and Canada while he traveled for various ceremonies and claimed that he was a “Medicine Man.”

Chasing Horse, 46, was in Clark County District Court on Monday for a hearing to address a motion filed by his defense team. The hearing was pushed back for a second time and is now set for Wednesday morning.

In the motion filed on March 9, Chasing Horse is seeking an order for prosecutors to provide discovery materials. He is requesting specific information about anyone who may be cooperating with investigators, along with potential co-conspirators, accessories or alternative suspects.

Chasing Horse is also requesting information about any benefits offered to potential witnesses such as immigration benefits. The motion also refers to three previous other investigations in North Las Vegas, South Dakota and Arizona. Chasing Horse is requesting all information obtained by prosecutors about those cases.

A grand jury indicted Chasing Horse in Clark County for 19 charges on Feb. 22. This includes 10 counts of sexual assault against a minor under the age of 16, six counts of sexual assault, along with open and gross lewdness, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

On Jan. 30, police arrested Chasing Horse at his North Las Vegas home where he lived with several “wives” on charges including sexual assault and sex trafficking. Chasing Horse is also the head of an alleged cult known as “The Circle,” according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Chasing Horse faces federal charges along with warrants in Montana and Canada. Several Native American reservations have also banned him.

Chasing Horse previously invoked his right to a speedy trial. He is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. His bail was set at $300,000.

