Brian Caperonis died in prison on May 19, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate killed at a Las Vegas-area prison on May 19 has been identified as Brian Anthony Caperonis, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The 38-year-old’s cause of death was ligature strangulation and multiple sharp force injuries, a spokesperson said. His manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that Caperonis was found on the floor with a cord around his neck and an object in his eye at High Desert State Prison.

The suspect had not yet been charged as of Tuesday and was placed in segregation, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

In this April 15, 2015, file photo, is High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Caperonis had been identified as a member of the Aryan Warrior gang and was serving a 10-to-25-year sentence for drug trafficking in Washoe County. His sentence began in 2017 and would have concluded in 2030, according to department records. He previously served time in prison for larceny, forgery and drug dealing, records show.

High Desert State Prison is located in Indian Springs which is about a 45-minute drive north of Las Vegas.

Visitation was shut down at the prison over the weekend because of a lack of enough correctional officers to run the prison. Dire staffing levels have become the norm at the Department of Corrections which has nearly 700 correctional position vacancies.

The homicide was under investigation.