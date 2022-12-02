39-year-old last seen in October, documents say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the person found deceased earlier this week inside a barrel as a 39-year-old man.

A public works contractor discovered Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr. dismembered inside the container. Documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained indicate a tattoo aided in the identification.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Ryan Bentley, 43, on Tuesday on one charge of open murder. Investigators suspect Bentley killed Enriquez at a home near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard in late October. The men knew each other, documents said.

Police suspect Bentley and another person dismembered Enriquez’s body and then bought a 55-gallon barrel to conceal the remains, documents said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a person notified Clark County Public Works about an abandoned barrel near Quail Avenue and Palm Street. A public works contractor removed the barrel from the area and then opened it, finding the suspected human remains and bleach inside.

Inside the barrel, investigators said they found a torso missing its arms and head. The coroner’s office was working to identify Enriquez’s cause of death.