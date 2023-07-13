LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The family of a woman who was murdered has faced challenges after her death as they are still trying to cope with the tragedy.

Cherllyn Beardall, 34, was murdered by her husband, Philip O’Reilly, 37, in 2020.

“We can’t get a death certificate,” Jessica Knuutila, Beardall’s sister told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Knuutila and her husband have been caring for Beardall’s three children and want to adopt her two youngest. Achilles Simpson is 14 years old and the youngest, the only biological child of Beardall and O’Reilly is five years old.

The family has requested that 8 News Now not reveal her identity. The oldest, Ocean Simpson will soon be 18 years old.

O’Reilly claimed that he had dismembered Beardall’s body. Since her remains have never been found, no death certificate has been issued.

“I mean, the adoption could have been easier,” Knuutila said. “I guess there is an option that you can put her as abandonment, but in her memory, there’s no way she would have abandoned those kids. So we didn’t feel like it was right to do.”

The 8 News Now Investigators reached out to the Clark County Coroner’s office. A death certificate is issued when there are human remains unless there is a court order, Public Information Officer Stephanie Wheatley wrote in an email.

The family would need to petition the court for the order.

In addition to obtaining an attorney and paying for legal fees, Knuutila who works for the State of Nevada, and her husband who works at a supermarket are dealing with the increased cost of going from a two-person home to a five-person household. Knuutila said that it was worth it.

“We get to raise these kids that are such a blessing,” she said. “It’s hard to do it without her, but as we live through the memories and we have all these memories of how amazing she was.”

Knuutila said that she would also like to eventually relocate from the home where O’Reilly tried to have her, her husband, and the Beardall’s two oldest children killed.

In March, O’Reilly tried to hire a hitman from jail and was caught by Las Vegas Metro Police during the murder-for-hire plot.

“I knew something like that would happen,” Achilles Simpson, 14, said. “He basically manipulated us with that statement that if he goes to jail that we would be hunted down.”

Beardall’s family said that O’Reilly had been abusing the mother of three. Beardall felt like she couldn’t leave the relationship because O’Reilly had threatened to take their child, according to Knuutila.

In June, Philip O’Reilly received a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder. He is currently at High Desert State Prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. (KLAS)

Ocean and Achilles Simpson told the 8 News Now Investigators that O’Reilly abused them also.

In 2020, O’Reilly concocted a lie and said that Beardall took off from their Henderson home and left him with the three kids. Beardall was initially reported missing.

“I’m not stupid, you know like you’re cleaning the whole house. It smells like bleach in here,” Ocean Simpson recalled. “You threw away your mattress and I don’t know, it’s, it’s kind of odd. You wouldn’t, you wouldn’t let anyone upstairs, you know, like, especially because I, my bedroom was upstairs too, so…”

Police later learned that O’Reilly had beaten Beardall with a dog leash.

The 8 News Now Investigators reached out to the biological father of Ocean and Achilles Simpson. He lives out of state and said that he will not give up custody of his children, but he is willing to allow them to remain with Beardall’s family since they appear to be doing well.

When asked what life is like today, Ocean Simpson said that she can now live her life like a kid and teenager while holding onto memories of her mother.

“I just see her everywhere. You know, like I’ve lived in this town my whole life. So like, I see her when I go on a walk or I see her, all these memories, you know?” she said. “And I feel like when she’s gone, she came back to earth and I see her everywhere.”

Knuutila has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family along the way.

If you or someone you know is in need of help due to domestic violence call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.