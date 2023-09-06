LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother allegedly entered a Las Vegas school armed with a gun looking for a student who got into a fight with her daughter, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday.

Kapri Caruthers faces charges including assault on a protected person with the use of a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and trespassing or loitering on or near school property, records showed.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, staff at Desert Pines High School in the east valley called school police about “a parent walking” through the school “who was trying to find her daughter that was recently involved in a fight,” documents said.

A Clark County School District police officer arrived, finding Caruthers “struggling with” two campus security monitors, documents said. While the officer was taking Caruthers into custody, she told them “she had a gun in her purse.”

The handgun had two rounds in it, police said. School officials put the campus on lockdown during the incident.

A school employee told police Caruthers would “not stop for anyone” and was trying to find the person her daughter was allegedly in the fight with, documents said.

Judge Rebecca Saxe ordered Caruthers to pay bond before her release from custody, records showed. Caruthers was due to return to court on Oct. 4.