LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A convicted sex offender wanted in Colorado was captured in California. James Soto, 43, was taken into custody on January 8 after deputy U.S. Marshals followed him during a trip from the Las Vegas area to California and he had stopped at a gas station along Interstate 15.

Soto had been listed as number seven on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted Sex Offenders” list.

Soto was wanted in connection with a felony arrest warrant for a previous conviction for attempted sexual assault on a child and second-degree assault in February of 2021, along with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in December of 2007, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Soto had also failed to register as a sex offender in Colorado.

The U.S. Marshals Service reported receiving information that Soto had fled the state of Colorado and was living in North Las Vegas. The U.S. Marshals’ Nevada Violent Officer Task Force became involved in the investigation on January 3, followed Soto, his girlfriend, and her six-year-old child as they drove into California, and took him into custody with help from the California Highway Patrol, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.