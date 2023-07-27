LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A mother of a child who was injured at a Las Vegas daycare facility is disappointed with the state’s response.

Maria Christine Stephens said that she filed a complaint after an incident in May.

Two months later, it remains under investigation by Nevada’s Child Care Licensing division, a spokesman for the Department of Health Human Services told the 8 News Now Investigators.

“It feels like I’m, you know, like not being taken seriously or that they’re like the system is failing,” Stephens said.

The incident occurred at Kids Learning Path on Desert Inn near Nellis. Stephens said that she received a call that another child had grabbed her infant daughter’s face which resulted in several scratches.

She then viewed a video of the incident. When she asked to view more to evaluate whether there was enough supervision, she was not allowed, Stephens said.

Director Shashini Perera said that the video has automatically been deleted.

The same day the injury occurred, Perera terminated the employee who should have been watching the children, she said.

There was enough staffing inside the room, but the employee had her back turned away from the babies when the injury occurred, according to Perera.

Staffing is a challenge though, Perera told the 8 News Now Investigators. Multiple inspections and reports from the state have found that the facility has failed to meet state requirements for sufficient staffing.

“People just don’t want to work or people choose childcare thinking that it’s a great opportunity, but they can’t handle it,” Perera said. “When the children come in, we can’t tell the parents at the door and say, ‘We cannot accept your children because I have five people out today.’ I can’t do that to the parents. I have to accept them.”

Pay ranges from $10 to $17 and benefits like health insurance are offered, Perera said.

Perera said that she is willing to address any issues that the state may have found as a result of the investigation. She is also trying to hire more employees.

“That’s something that’s beyond my control. Honestly, I’m trying hard,” she said.

Stephens has removed her child from the facility.

