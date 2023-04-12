LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver arrested for suspected DUI on Wednesday morning after a three-car crash and six-hour freeway closure is a Las Vegas Metro police officer, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.

Officer Benjamin Coreas, 24, was booked into jail on charges of DUI liquor, reckless driving, and failure to decrease speed and use due care, a city spokesperson confirmed. The charges are misdemeanors.

Benjamin Coreas, 24, was booked into jail on charges of DUI liquor, reckless driving, and failure to decrease speed and use due care, a city spokesperson confirmed. (City of Las Vegas/KLAS)

At least one driver was critically hurt in the crash on U.S. 95 near the Rainbow Curve, Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman said. The crash happened around 4:45 a.m.

Witnesses told troopers a driver of a Jeep, later identified as Coreas, struck the rear of a silver Toyota, which ended up on the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp, Wellman said. Coreas overcorrected and overturned on the freeway and another car then hit him. That driver suffered critical injuries. A dog in the vehicle was not injured.

The driver of the overturned Jeep was arrested for suspected impairment. Crews prepare to remove the vehicles and debris from the freeway. (RTC)

Wellman said Coreas showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

The closure caused major traffic delays for morning commuters. The injured driver’s status was unknown as of Wednesday evening.