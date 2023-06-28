LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General released a report on Wednesday confirming medical care was delayed for a veteran moments before he died in 2021.

Nevada Democratic Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto had called for an investigation after the 8 News Now Investigators exposed the delay in medical care in a May 2022 news report.

“Our veterans are heroes who deserve the best treatment and services our nation has to offer,” Rosen said. “Like many Nevadans, I was outraged by the footage showing an appalling lack of emergency care for a veteran in Southern Nevada, and it’s why I demanded this federal investigation. The findings are deeply alarming, outlining the serious need for change and accountability — which I will continue to pursue because Nevada’s veterans deserve better.”

“Nevada veterans put their lives on the line for this country, and I called for this federal investigation because of VA’s clear failure in responding to a veteran in need of emergency services,” Cortez Masto said. “Our veterans deserve the best care, and I’ll work to ensure VA implements the changes outlined in this report and does right by all Nevada veterans and their families.”

The 88-year-old Marine Corps. veteran collapsed inside the lobby at a VA medical clinic on the east side of Las Vegas in June 2021.

Video leaked to the 8 News Now Investigators showed the veteran collapsing and hitting his head on the floor. Two minutes later, a nurse arrived and did not administer CPR. Four and a half minutes later, a second nurse began CPR.

The OIG report concluded that a nurse delayed initiating CPR, overhead speakers for activating the emergency response were not working properly, staff did not complete the proper documentation of the incident and the incident was not reviewed by a CPR committee as it should have been, and that a lack of documentation about the incident contributed to incomplete reviews by facility leaders.

The veteran also did not receive the medical care that he should have even before the incident, according to the report. He had reported dizziness four days before he collapsed inside the clinic.

“The OIG identified a missed opportunity to assess the patient’s reports of dizziness when the patient presented to the clinic four days prior to the incident,” the report stated. “This gap in care resulted in the lack of an adequate plan to address the patient’s symptoms of dizziness.”

The OIG issued five recommendations including better reviews, training, and documentation. In response, Director William Caron wrote that he is working to address the recommendations.

In an interview before the initial news story aired, Caron insisted that the veteran received sufficient medical care.

“I’d say we responded accordingly that you would see in any other healthcare clinic of that nature,” Caron said.

At the time, Caron was unaware that the 8 News Now Investigators had obtained the leaked video.

The OIG report also noted that the veteran’s family should have been notified about the delay in medical care. His family was unaware until the 8 News Now Investigators notified them.

It is unknown if the delay in medical care contributed to the veteran’s death because no autopsy was done.