LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s Las Vegas DUI case, which was scheduled to be heard in court Wednesday, is scheduled to be delayed until next year.

The case was due to be postponed until February, according to the Las Vegas Municipal Court. A hearing Wednesday, the first since Lynch’s August arrest, was still scheduled, but the prosecutor was prepared to ask a judge for the delay, a spokesperson said.

Lynch, 36, faces several charges connected to the August incident where Las Vegas Metro police found him asleep in his car.

Officers arrested Lynch after a traffic stop at Fairfield and West Utah avenues around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Officers said they found him “asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle in an undrivable condition.” The car, a 2020 Shelby GT500 Coupe, was unregistered, police said.

Police said Lynch was asleep with the driver’s side door open while leaning back in the seat. Lynch began speaking to the officers and then fell back asleep several times, the report said. Officers smelled alcohol on his breath and in his car and noticed that he had bloodshot eyes and was only wearing one shoe.

Marshawn Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on Aug. 9, 2022. (City of Las Vegas/KLAS)

Lynch told police he was not drinking and does not do drugs, but said he stole the car, the report said. He was taken to jail, where he had to be restrained in a chair for corrections officers to draw a blood sample.

Lynch was involved in a previous crash on Feb. 22 that led to a parking ticket, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported this summer. He was driving on Tropicana Avenue near Santoro Drive around 4 a.m. when his Lamborghini Aventador “collided with landscaping and a fence,” police wrote in a report.

Metro police body camera videos showed Lynch’s car sitting in the landscaped area as police try to determine who was driving it. Officers suspected Lynch was driving at “a high rate of speed” when his car veered off the road, hit a curb, and traveled about 50 feet before stopping on top of the boulder.

A person at the scene, who told police he was Lynch’s cousin, initially said Lynch was not driving, the report said and the videos reveal. Police had issued a citation to that person, but those violations “were voided due to the fact it was proven [that person] was not the driver at the time of the collision,” police wrote in the report.

Police said witnesses saw Lynch walking away from the crash and then “returned and began attempting to remove the vehicle from the landscape area,” the report said. A van later arrived to aid in that attempt, the police report said. Lynch later left in the van, leaving the man police are talking to in the videos with the car.

Marshawn Lynch stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Three days after the crash, police met with Lynch who owned up to driving, they wrote in the report. Lynch told officers he was new to the neighborhood and that he left the crash site “to avoid being placed on video,” the report said.

Police cited Lynch for the crash and did not arrest him. Court records show Lynch pleaded nolo contendere — accepting violation but denying guilt — to a charge of stopping, standing, or parking prohibited in specified places, which is a misdemeanor. A judge ordered him to pay a $750 fine.

For the August incident, Lynch is facing charges of DUI liquor and/or drugs, failure or refusal to surrender proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane. Nevada law states a person sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle is deemed “in physical control,” of the vehicle.

Lynch’s lawyers have argued the case does not constitute a DUI.

Lynch most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks and played for the then-Oakland Raiders for the 2017-2018 season.