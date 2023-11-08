LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who rammed a car through a fence at a southern Nevada solar facility and then set the vehicle on fire has agreed to plead guilty with the stipulation he is mentally ill, documents said.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported in January, Mohammed Mesmarian, 35, a Colorado dentist, originally faced terror-related charges for the incident, which disabled the facility.

The Mega Solar Array facility, located on U.S. 93 north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, provides energy to MGM properties but is run by a company called Invenergy. The array came back online in the weeks after the fire.

A man was facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility. The plant provides the majority of power to MGM properties. (KLAS)

Police suspect Mesmarian drove through the fence on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, after employees had left for the day. It was not until 12 a.m. Wednesday when video reportedly showed Mesmarian setting the car on fire, documents said. Mesmarian reportedly watched the car burn, sitting in a chair for about 15 minutes before walking off, documents said.

Police located Mesmarian at a campground on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Boulder Beach at Lake Mead.

Mohammed Mesmarian appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Mesmarian initially faced charges of committing an act of terrorism, arson, destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and escape by a felony prisoner. According to an agreement filed this week, Mesmarian accepts guilt, but is mentally ill, on charges of second-degree arson and malicious destruction of property, documents said.

A judge could sentence Mesmarian to prison or probation as part of the plea agreement, documents said. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 18.

Under Nevada law, defense lawyers must prove their client is mentally ill when pleading guilty with the stipulation. The language means a judge could add mental health treatment as part of sentencing.