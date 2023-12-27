LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who rammed a car through a fence at a southern Nevada solar facility and then set his vehicle on fire could spend another year behind bars.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported in January, Mohammed Mesmarian, 35, a Colorado dentist, originally faced terror-related charges for the incident, which disabled the facility.

Mesmarian initially faced charges of committing an act of terrorism, arson, destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and escape by a felony prisoner. According to an agreement filed in November, Mesmarian accepted guilt, but said he is mentally ill, on charges of second-degree arson and malicious destruction of property, documents said.

In court Tuesday, Clark County District Court Judge Ronald Israel sentenced Mesmarian to a 2-to-10-year prison term. Because Mesmarian has been incarcerated in jail since his January arrest, he will be up for parole in about a year.

Mesmarian’s attorney argued his client suffered from hallucinations and delusions.

Mesmarian, who is a U.S. citizen, drove through a fence at the facility on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, after employees had left for the day. It was not until 12 a.m. Wednesday when video reportedly showed Mesmarian setting the car on fire, documents said. Mesmarian reportedly watched the car burn, sitting in a chair for about 15 minutes before walking off, documents said.

The Mega Solar Array facility, located on U.S. 93 north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, provides energy to MGM properties but is run by a company called Invenergy. The array came back online in the weeks after the fire.

A photo of the car after the fire. (KLAS)

Police located Mesmarian at a campground on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Boulder Beach at Lake Mead.

In addition to the prison sentence, Mesmarian must pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the solar company.

Under Nevada law, defense lawyers must prove their client is mentally ill when pleading guilty with the stipulation. The language means a judge could add mental health treatment as part of sentencing.

This is a developing story. Mesmarian spoke in court. Hear from him at 6 p.m.