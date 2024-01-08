LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man recorded on video jumping a table and charging at a Las Vegas judge, attacking her and her staff, faced a new charge Monday of attempted murder, court records said.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported last Wednesday, Deobra Redden, 30, a three-time felon, was in Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ courtroom for sentencing on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. As Holthus was getting ready to sentence Redden to prison, he lunged over the bench and attacked her.

In addition to charges in a new case filed last week, a new charge of attempted murder appeared in his court docket Monday.

The man recorded on video jumping a table and charging at a Las Vegas judge, attacking her and her staff, appeared before that same judge Monday morning. (KLAS)

Holthus had ordered Redden to appear in court Monday “by any and all means necessary” for the interrupted sentencing hearing’s continuance as the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

Redden, who was sentenced from 19 months to four years on an attempted battery charge, appeared in the courtroom wearing a mask and surrounded by court marshals as two Metro police officers held onto him. Before sentencing Redden, Holthus said she did not modify or change her decision on his sentence because of the attack.

After leaping over the bench, Redden allegedly slammed Holthus’ head against a wall, struck her once on the head, and pulled some hair out of her head, documents said. She then hid under her desk “balled up covering her face.” The ensuing struggle lasted several minutes. Holthus’ marshal received a gash to his head and received 25 stitches.

Redden also hit and punched a corrections officer who was present in the courtroom, documents said. Holthus’ law clerk, Michael Lasso, was cut several times on his hand in the melee.

The attempted murder charge was enhanced due to Holthus’ age, which was 60 or older. Redden told corrections officers he had a bad day and tried to kill her, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators first obtained Thursday.

Redden was due to return to court on Tuesday in the new case before a different judge. He also faced charges of battery on a protected person and extortion.