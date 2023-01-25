NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A man accused of threatening to shoot a woman he allegedly held against her will later struggled with police officers over his gun inside a laundromat, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Darryl Dickerson faces charges of kidnapping, coercion, assault and other charges, records showed.

North Las Vegas police responded to a call for a person with a gun Saturday night, documents said. The incident location was near Lake Mead Boulevard and Wilkinson Way.

A person then called police, saying Dickerson had threatened her at gunpoint. Dickerson then left the home, carrying the gun and a PlayStation with him, documents said.

An officer then spotted Dickerson walking in the area, they said. Officers yelled for Dickerson to stop but he refused, they said.

Dickerson then entered a laundromat with the gun, police said. An officer and Dickerson then struggled for the gun as Dickerson resisted.

An officer was eventually able to retrieve the gun and put Dickerson into handcuffs.

The person who alerted police later told investigators she threw a pan at a window to alert neighbors that she needed help, documents said.

A judge set Dickerson’s bail at $20,000. The location and name of the laundromat were not provided. No one was hurt.