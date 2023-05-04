NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A man turned himself into Las Vegas police after a stabbing at a bus stop – the incident happening within minutes of an unrelated shooting on a bus, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.

William Smith, 55, faces charges of attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon, records showed.

Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, Smith allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest at a bus stop on North Las Vegas Boulevard and near Lake Mead Boulevard, documents said.

Smith allegedly stabbed the victim once in his chest with a kitchen knife, documents said. The victim then “tried to flag down cars to help him” and was brought to North Vista Hospital.

An RTC bus driver, contracted with MV Transportation, called police to say Smith got on the bus but then exit near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bell Drive, documents said.

Las Vegas Metro police later arrested Smith in front of its Downtown Area Command, police said. The knife fell from his hand at the time.

Smith told police he had never seen the victim before Wednesday, documents said.

The shooting on the bus in Las Vegas happened near North Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. A passenger was shot, sources said. A suspect was not in custody as of Thursday evening.

Last week, a passenger stabbed a bus supervisor in the chest with a butcher knife at a transit station.

Speaking with the 8 News Now Investigators before the April 24 stabbing, RTC Deputy CEO Francis Julien said the agency was in the process of beefing up security.

“One incident is one too many and just like all the other transit agencies in the U.S., we’ve seen a spike in incidents, we’re basically a microcosm of what’s happening in the community,” Julien said, adding the service provided 41 million rides last year.

A North Las Vegas Justice Court judge denied setting bond for Smith, records showed. A hearing was scheduled for Friday.