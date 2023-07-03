LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who led several agencies on a high-speed chase, who allegedly held several people hostage at gunpoint in a stolen car before Las Vegas police shot him in the head, had skipped court in a case related to a high-speed chase just months earlier, documents said.

Jeffrey Hair, 37, faces several charges including three counts of kidnapping, Las Vegas Metro police said in a news conference. Hair was also wanted for missing a sentencing date in June for a prior high-speed chase, records showed.

On June 23 around 12:45 a.m., Nevada State Police and Boulder City police alerted Metro police about a pursuit on U.S. 95 where speeds were reaching up to 110 mph, documents said. During the pursuit, a woman texted 911 saying she was kidnapped, and her boyfriend was allegedly planning to kill her, documents said.

“The texter also advised the suspect already cut her and she was bleeding,” Metro police wrote in court documents.

Jeffrey Hair as seen in a prior booking photo. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Around 1:15 a.m., the driver, later identified as Hair, exited the highway in Henderson and driving through Henderson and Las Vegas, reaching speeds of 100 mph, police said. Police were able to stop the car about an hour later in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

The driver and three other people in the car “refused to exit the vehicle,” police said, as Hair held a gun to his head. The woman who called 911 and another passenger exited the car. A third passenger remained in the vehicle, police said.

SWAT negotiators attempted to speak with Hair on the phone.

“I have a P95 Ruger with only a single action ready to put a 9mm 115-grain luger inside this young man’s skull,” police said Hair told them on the phone.

Police then shot Hair in the head.

Officers later approached the car to rescue the hostage, they said. Hair was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

A witness told police Hair picked them and another person up and then drove to a hotel to pick up the woman, police said. Hair and the woman began to argue in the car and she tried to jump out of it, police said. Hair began driving south toward Searchlight when the police pursuit began, officers said.

The hostage later told police Hair was calling people saying his “goodbyes” before police shot him, officers said.

Police said the woman was in a relationship with Hair and another man at the same time, possibly upsetting Hair.

Police identified Officer Jonathan Collingwood, 40, as the officer who shot Hair. Officer Collingwood has been with the department since 2006. He was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident, which is standard protocol.

The 8 News Now Investigators previously reported Hair was the driver in another incident on Jan. 3, where he led Nevada State Police on a multi-state chase. He was also accused of hitting a trooper and was later found with methamphetamine.

Hair pleaded guilty to the charges in March, records showed. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to show up for sentencing on June 6, records showed.

A 2022 booking photo for Jeffrey Hair, then 36. (NLVPD/KLAS)

Hair’s prior felony arrests include assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, assault on a protective person, possession of a controlled substance and battery domestic violence, police said.

Hair has remained in the hospital since June 23, records showed. He was due in court July 5.

On Friday, July 15, 2022, North Las Vegas police cited Hair twice for speeding in one night.

Hair was first pulled over at 8:22 p.m. going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police wrote him a reckless driving ticket.

Then, less than two minutes later, police stopped Hair again for driving 106 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police arrested Hair on the second stop.