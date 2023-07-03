LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of firing his assault rifle inside the front office of a luxury high-rise missed a second court date while he recovers from a gunshot wound. Police say an employee at Turnberry Towers shot the armed gunman – Andrew Warrender – several times in the building’s entrance after Warrender’s AR-15 jammed.

Warrender was due in court on June 27 and again Monday for his initial court appearance after his June 23 arrest.

His attorney told Las Vegas Justice Court judge Melissa Saragosa that his client – who is in the custody of the Clark County Detention Center but being held at Sunrise Hospital – is not well enough to appear in court.

“Just based on my personal observations, I think it’ll be a little while before he is cleared and taken to CCDC,” Schonfeld said. “At that time I will pursue release on conditions.”

Warrender is currently being held with no bail, court records show. His next court appearance is July 18. Schonfeld said he was uncertain whether Warrender would be ready at that time for “substantive legal proceedings,” namely his preliminary hearing, an important preliminary step in a Nevada criminal defense in Nevada.

The 8 News Now Investigators were the first on scene at the shooting and to report Warrender’s arrest. Warrender is facing an attempted murder charge and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and a separate gun charge.