No arrests as of Tuesday, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — One person was injured Monday in a suspected gang-related shooting at a funeral in North Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The victim was shot around 2:45 p.m. near Washburn Road and Camino Al Norte, police said. The incident occurred following the funeral of a man shot and killed in January.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said Monday. The shooting victim was expected to survive, sources said.

Officers were also at a home in the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue related to the incident, police said.

Police had not made an arrest in the shooting as of Tuesday afternoon.

The funeral service was for Devonte Darion Singleton, 23, who was shot and killed near the Strat hotel on Jan. 3.