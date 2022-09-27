LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man convicted for making a bomb that killed another man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort was unaccounted for Tuesday, sources tell the 8 News Now Investigators.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder at the Southern Desert Correctional Center, records showed.

He and another man were convicted in 2009 for the killing of a 24-year-old man who died when a bomb, hidden in a coffee cup, exploded. The incident happened inside a parking garage at the Luxor hotel in 2007.

Duarte-Herrera was missing from a count at the prison Tuesday morning, sources said.

The Investigators have asked the department of corrections for more information but did not immediately hear back.