LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man took a taxi to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, robbed the casino and then left in the cab with an undisclosed amount of money, sources confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.

The robbery occurred Tuesday at one of the casino’s cages, sources said. No information about the robbery has been publicly released.

The man walked to the cage and showed a note to the cashier demanding money. The cashier then gave the man the money in a bag and the man left in the taxi, sources said.

Police were able to find the taxi driver involved. The driver was unaware of the robbery, sources said.

The suspect had not yet been identified as of Thursday. Sources did not say how much money the man is believed to have stolen.

8 News Now has asked Resorts World for comment.