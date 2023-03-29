FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo a plane takes off at McCarran International airport, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a man inside Harry Reid International Airport for allegedly smoking meth inside the terminal, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

The arrest happened Monday evening, records showed.

Stephen Laster was allegedly smoking out of a meth pipe in the dining area of a restaurant in Terminal 1, documents said.

An employee told police Laster had been in the airport since Sunday, documents said. It was unclear if he was a ticketed passenger.

Laster reportedly resisted arrest as an officer attempted to handcuff him, documents said. He faces charges of violating airport public conduct rules, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

In 2022, Laster pleaded guilty to a charge of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, records showed. A judge placed him on probation, which he violated a few months later.

Transportation Security Administration agents do not search outwardly for illegal drugs in baggage, the agency’s website said. Tobacco pipes are allowed in carry-on and checked luggage. There is no guidance on the TSA’s website about drug paraphernalia.

“If any illegal substance is discovered during security screening, TSA will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer,” TSA said.

A booking photo for Laster was not provided. Laster was released on his own recognizance and did not appear before a judge, records showed.

