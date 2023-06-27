Police investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Karen Avenue on Friday, June 23, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee in the Turnberry Towers’ receiving department opened fire on an armed visitor to the gated condominium community Friday, wounding the gunman and sending him to jail, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Prosecutors have charged Andrew Warrender, 32, with attempted murder, two counts of assault with the use of a deadly weapon, and illegally discharging a gun, documents said.

Warrender was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday without bail.

Warrender’s attorney, Richard Schonfeld, has asked a Clark County judge to postpone his client’s court hearings until he is able to attend court. Records show Warrender did not attend a hearing Tuesday due to medical reasons.

A booking photo was not immediately available Tuesday.

Police said they received a call shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, about the shooting at the complex, which is in the 300 block of Karen Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people involved, one who was injured from a gunshot wound. That person is believed to be Warrender.