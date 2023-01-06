A man is facing terror-related charges after police said he broke into a solar energy facility and set his car on fire. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Metro police responded to the solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. Employees at the plant said they found a car smoldering in a generator pit.

The facility provides energy to MGM properties but is run by a company called Invenergy.

The driver of the car, later identified as Mohammad Mesmarian, 34, is accused of driving through a fence and setting his car on fire.

A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility. (KLAS)

Police suspect Mesmarian drove through the fence Wednesday afternoon after employees had left for the day. Investigators also believe Mesmarian siphoned gasoline from his car to put on wires at the transformer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Investigators found an iPhone in the burnt car with an account connected to Mesmarian, documents said. Police also found two laptops.

Police located Mesmarian at a campground Thursday in Boulder Beach at Lake Mead.

The driver of the car, later identified as Mohammad Mesmarian, 34, is accused of driving through a fence and setting his car on fire. (KLAS)

“Mesmarian clarified he burned the Toyota Camry a couple of days ago,” police said. “Mesmarian stayed he burned the vehicle at a Tesla solar plant and did it ‘for the future.'”

Police noted numerous recent attacks on power infrastructure in recent months.

Mesmarian faces charges of committing an act of terrorism, arson, destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and escape by a felony prison.

He was due in court Friday afternoon.

No MGM facility was impacted by the incident.

8 News Now will have more this afternoon beginning at 4 p.m.