Stabbing happened in 2019, victim died in 2022, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces a murder charge after a woman he stabbed in a Las Vegas park died three years after the incident, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Tuesday.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Alexander Jacobo, 30, last week on a charge of open murder, records showed.

In October 2019, Las Vegas Metro police responded to a stabbing in Molasky Park near Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway. The victim, Camille Castellanos, was stabbed and her spine partly severed, leaving her paralyzed, documents said.

Jacobo and Castellanos knew each other and had argued over money spent on a gift card, documents said.

Prosecutors charged Jacobo with attempted murder and battery in November 2019, documents said. In February 2020, police arrested Jacobo on the warrant.

Jacobo pleaded guilty to a charge of use of a deadly weapon in September 2020, records showed. Judge Michelle Leavitt sentenced him to 2-5 years in prison.

In February of last year, Castellanos died in hospice care from her injuries, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office said Castellanos died from stab wounds and her manner of death was homicide.

It was unclear why Jacobo’s arrest came in March 2023, more than a year after Castellanos’ death.

Jacobo was due in court Tuesday on a bail hearing. Records show he served 2 years of his 2-5 sentence.