LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces a second-degree murder charge after prosecutors allege he provided the drugs that killed a 36-year-old man and left that man’s 67-year-old mother hospitalized, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Last month, a Clark County grand jury indicted Pedredte “Pete” Chevere, 36, on a charge of second-degree murder and three drug-related charges, records showed.

Both victims overdosed from fentanyl, thinking they were consuming cocaine, prosecutors said.

Just a few grains of illicit fentanyl can kill. The substance is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and is often mixed with other products.

More than 300 people died from opioid-related overdoses in Clark County in 2022, the last full year with data available, with fentanyl the common denominator among most of them, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

In the early morning hours of April 11, 2023, a woman who described herself as a “high-end escort” met the 36-year-old man inside his hotel room at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino, she told the grand jury. The woman, identified as Michelle Lentz, testified to the panel as part of a plea deal, records said.

The man and Lentz agreed on a $500 fee for “companionship,” the woman told the panel. Inside the hotel room, the man asked the woman to help him find an eight-ball of cocaine. The term refers to one-eighth of an ounce of the drug.

A general view of the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino

Lentz then called a friend, later identified as Chevere, to find the man cocaine, she told the grand jury. Lentz and the man then drove from the hotel to pick up Chevere, who was at another Strip property, documents said.

Chevere then entered a third property, the Excalibur Hotel & Casino, and came out with what Lentz described as a “bundle” of cocaine to give to the man, documents said. Lentz then drove herself and the man back to Treasure Island.

The man later overdosed at the hotel, documents said. Police suspect the powder was pure fentanyl.

A still from a surveillance image, showing Pedredte "Pete" Chevere selling what his buyer thought was cocaine but was really fentanyl, prosecutors said.

The man died with seven times more fentanyl in his system than is in a lethal dose, prosecutors said. The man’s mother, a 67-year-old woman who was also in the room, rubbed some of the substance on her gums and threw the bag in the toilet. She survived the overdose but was hospitalized.

Police arrested Lentz on April 21 on a prostitution charge, records showed. Detectives later tracked her car to the alleged interaction with Chevere through surveillance.

Police arrested Chevere in August where he “was in possession of fentanyl,” documents said.

A photo Lentz sent the victim before meeting him on April 11, 2023, according to prosecutors and police.

Lentz was also charged with second-degree murder and drug charges. Her agreement with prosecutors was sealed in the court record and she was not listed in the custody of the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday. She was scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Chevere remained jailed on $100,000 bail. He was due to be sentenced in an unrelated burglary and theft case in March.