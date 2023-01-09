Jeremy Garrett faces a murder charge in connection with a stabbing on Nov. 23 in downtown Las Vegas. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a 36-year-old man over the weekend in connection with a November murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Jeremy Garrett faces a murder charge in connection with a stabbing on Nov. 23 in downtown Las Vegas.

Around 6:30 p.m. that day, officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim at an apartment near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road.

Police suspect Garrett and the victim were fighting before the stabbing. A warrant was issued for Garrett’s arrest in December,

In court Monday, Judge Eric Goodman ordered Garrett to be held without bail.

Garrett also was listed Monday as a fugitive from another state, records showed.