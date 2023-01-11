LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have made an arrest in a double homicide from last summer, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Police arrested Edward Gonzalez, 24, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting deaths in Centennial Hills in the northwest valley on June 20, records showed.

The incident took place in the 7500 block of Glowing Ember Court. The 8 News Now Investigators first reported two people were discovered deceased in a home and a third person was hurt.

The Clark County coroner’s office later identified the two victims as 18-year-old Isaiah Galindo and 16-year-old Jesse Galindo.

During a news conference in June, Lt. Jason Johansson told 8 News Now that two people had been detained in connection with the incident.

It was unclear Wednesday what led to Gonzalez’s arrest Tuesday. A warrant for his arrest was granted in December, records showed.

Gonzalez faces two charges of open murder, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and child abuse. Judge Harmony Letizia ordered Gonzalez to be held without bail.