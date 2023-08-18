Cesar Carrillo, 46, faces a murder charge for the shooting death of a man in North Las Vegas in 2022. (LVMPD/KLAS)

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — Police arrested a man more than a year-and-a-half after he allegedly strangled and punched a man to death inside a Las Vegas valley “flop house,” and then crossed into Mexico, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Cesar Carrillo, 46, faces a murder charge for the shooting death of a man in North Las Vegas in 2022. Police arrested him on a warrant on Tuesday, Aug. 15, records showed.

On Feb. 13, 2022, North Las Vegas police were called to a home for a report of a deceased person. The home’s address was redacted in court documents.

“The house appeared to be a ‘flop house,’ meaning a place where people could come and use drugs or conduct other illegal activity,” police said. “There were rats and cockroaches throughout the house and the house was in disrepair.”

A responding officer located the victim on the living room floor with dried blood on his clothing and a small abrasion to his head, police said. There were also several pipes and bongs surrounding the body, police said, and it appeared the victim had been there for several hours.

The victim was also wearing a hospital bracelet, which showed he was admitted two days earlier on Feb. 11, police said.

The coroner’s office initially advised police the manner of the man’s death would likely not be considered a homicide, documents said. However, in August 2022, the coroner’s office ruled the man’s death a homicide from blunt force injuries and strangulation.

Toxicology tests also showed the man had no illegal drugs in his system at the time of death, police said.

Police later spoke to a witness who said she heard the victim and another man, Carrillo, identified as “Snoop,” fighting the night before his death.

In September 2022, police spoke to a person who said they too witnessed an altercation between Carrillo and the victim, police said.

In October 2022, police spoke with another witness who said they witnessed Carrillo choking and punching the victim.

Carrillo left the United States for Mexico at some point after the murder but returned by last summer, police said. Police issued a warrant for his arrest in June.

Carrillo was being held on $150,000 at the Clark County Detention Center, records showed. He was due in court on Aug. 28.