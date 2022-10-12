NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of using a high school acquaintance’s name in an online threat about a mass shooting at a Clark County School District high school, police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

An employee at Cheyenne High School contacted Clark County School District police on Monday morning, saying a person had contacted the school about the threat, which was posted on a mobile application, investigators said.

The post read, “My name is Zachary [redacted] and I will commit a mass shooting at Cheyenne High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 12, 2022,” according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday.

Police believe Noah Delponso, 28, was using the name of a former classmate and making “online threats posing as him,” detectives wrote in court documents. The real Zachary, whose name is redacted in the documents, had previously filed a police report for harassment against Delponso, police said.

A detective with the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Section Center found a link between Delponso’s phone number and the mobile application where the threat was allegedly posted, police said.

Police later learned Delponso had attended Cheyenne High School during the 2010-2011 academic year, they said.

Police believe Noah Delponso, 28, was using the name of a former classmate and making “online threats posing as him,” detectives wrote in court documents. Delponso is seen here in a booking photo from the Nevada Department of Corrections. (NDOC/KLAS)

In June 2021, Delponso pleaded guilty to making a hoax threat. In that case, police said Delponso called a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip and said, “There is a bomb, there is a bomb,” documents said. A judge sentenced Delponso to 4 months in the Clark County Detention Center.

He also served prison time on a fraud charge in 2016, records showed.

On Tuesday night, police responded to Delponso’s home near Lone Mountain Road and Durango Drive in the northwest valley. While attempting to knock on the home’s front door, officers saw a person matching Delponso’s description run from the back of the house and attempt to hide in a backyard, they said.

Inside Delponso’s room, police said they found a rifle, ammunition, and other “items of concern.”

Delponso faces a charge of making a false threat regarding an act of terrorism. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center where records showed he was released on $20,000 bail ahead of a scheduled court appearance Thursday.

There was no indication the safety of students or staff was ever at risk since Delponso was arrested before the alleged threat. 8 News Now has asked CCSD for comment.