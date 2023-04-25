LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of stealing dozens of credit and debit cards from mailboxes across the Las Vegas valley, postal inspectors wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Andy Phouphayry faces a federal charge of possession of counterfeit and unauthorized access devices, records showed.

In March, U.S. postal inspectors found more than 30 debit and credit cards in other people’s names in Phouphayry’s North Las Vegas hotel room, documents said. Postal inspectors also found two counterfeit U.S. Postal Service keys, stolen mail, checks and other items, they said.

Several victims had told police “they were expecting new cards in [the] mail but never received them,” documents said.

“Phouphayry stated after he steals a check, he uses a stolen debit card to deposit and withdraw money from the check,” investigators wrote in court documents. “When asked how he would acquire the PIN number for the debit card, he stated he uses certain websites… to obtain the information he needs.”

The hotel room was listed in a woman’s name, documents said. Investigators noted they surveilled Phouphayry driving a car with a Nevada license plate.

Earlier in March, police said they obtained surveillance video showing Phouphayry using a stolen debit card at a credit union and big box store, documents said.

Phouphayry was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center ahead of his initial hearing Tuesday in federal court, records showed. Details from the outcome of that hearing were unavailable Tuesday afternoon.

He also faced state charges of theft, forgery, burglary and credit theft-related charges, records showed.

A Clark County judge sentenced a person with the same name as Phouphayry to 12-30 months in prison on a charge of attempted possession of a document or personal identifying information in 2018, records showed.