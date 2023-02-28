Aaron Cole was booked into Clark Co. Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon on Feb. 26, 2023. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of stabbing and killing a man on an RTC bus last weekend was arrested the week before carrying four knives after allegedly threatening passengers, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday said.

Aaron Cole, 59, faces a murder charge for stabbing and killing Dominique Lucas, 30, on an RTC bus Sunday, Las Vegas Metro police said. Cole was arguing with Lucas, 30 before the stabbing, police said.

On Feb. 16, Las Vegas Metro police arrested Cole for allegedly threatening a person on an RTC bus with a knife, documents said.

During a pat down, police said they located four knives on his person and in his pocket, documents said.

The bus driver told police they witnessed Cole yelling at a mother and two children who had just gotten on the bus. Another person then stood up and told Cole to stop, the driver told police. Cole then pulled out a knife and “began to wave it” at the passenger, documents said.

The bus pulled over near Valley View Boulevard and Twain Avenue just west of the Las Vegas Strip to evacuate passengers. Police then arrested Cole, documents said.

The police report indicates Cole was arrested in Texas on a charge of second-degree murder, but court records indicate the charge was actually attempted murder. The charge was reduced to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained from Texas indicated.

Cole served nearly 23 years in prison and was released in 2017, officials in Texas confirmed. Details on the incident were not immediately available.

Cole declined to answer investigators’ questions while in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. Police impounded all four knives as evidence, documents said.

On Feb. 22, Judge Joseph Sciscento set bail at $3,000, ordering Cole not to have contact with the victim. Cole’s public defender had argued for release on his own recognizance without setting bail while prosecutors asked for $3,000, records showed.

It was unclear Tuesday what information was provided to the court in terms of Cole’s prior history before the bail argument.

Records showed Cole was released into a pretrial compliance unit on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Cole was released from custody on Thursday, Feb. 23, a Metro spokesperson confirmed.

Within three days, Cole was back in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on the murder charge.

Cole refused to appear during his first court appearance Monday. He was due in court Wednesday.