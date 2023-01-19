LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man suspected of killing his business partner last year, and leaving his body to decompose in a trunk, returned to Las Vegas on Wednesday to face a murder charge the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.

Tony Danh, 38, was taken into custody on Sept. 29 in San Diego County for the murder of Amir Haggi. Haggi was last seen alive in early June, police said. Danh and Haggi were co-owners of a business, police said.

Police booked Danh into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.

On Aug. 19, police responded to a call for a suspicious car that had been parked at the Budget Suites near Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard. As the 8 News Now Investigators reported in August, Metro police officers investigating the suspicious vehicle noticed a foul odor coming from the car’s trunk.

The documents obtained Wednesday reveal police learned the car was tied to a missing person’s report for Haggi out of Arizona and registered to Danh, police said. Police learned Haggi was last seen alive in the Phoenix area around June 5 or June 6.

While smelling the foul odor, detectives investigating the circumstances viewed “black trash bags, rubber medical gloves and a bottle of ammonia” in plain view through the car’s windows, documents said.

When officers opened the trunk, they found “a badly decomposing human body partially wrapped in trash bags,” they said. The body “was too decomposed” to determine the victim’s sex, race, or injuries, police said, prompting further investigation at the Clark County coroner’s office.

Human remains were found inside the trunk of a car near Tropicana and Valley View in August. (KLAS)

The coroner later determined Haggi died from two gunshot wounds to the head.

Danh was being held without bail due to his murder charge.