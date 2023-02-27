Aaron Cole was booked into Clark Co. Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon on Feb. 26, 2023. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing and killing a man on an RTC bus was released from jail on a similar charge just days earlier, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Monday.

Aaron Cole, 59, was arguing with the victim on the bus before the stabbing, police said. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.

Ten days earlier, on Feb. 16, Las Vegas Metro police arrested Cole on a charge of assault with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, records showed.

Cole was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person on a bus, sources said.

On Feb. 22, Judge Joseph Sciscento set bail at $3,000, ordering Cole not to have contact with the victim. Cole’s public defender had argued for release on his own recognizance without setting bail, records showed.

Records showed Cole was released into a pretrial compliance unit on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It was unclear which day he was released from custody.

Within four days, Cole was back in custody.

Cole was due in court Monday at 1:30 p.m.