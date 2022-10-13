LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Las Vegas Metro police officer Thursday faced a gun-related charge two years ago and was ordered to stay out of trouble and turn over a firearm, court documents said.

Police took 24-year-old Tyson Hampton into custody early Thursday morning in the shooting death of 49-year-old LVMPD Officer Truong Thai.

Thai, a 23-year Metro police veteran, was responding to a domestic disturbance involving Hampton around 1 a.m. near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road near University Center Drive, police said.

Hampton previously pleaded nolo contendere – meaning he accepted the allegations but denied guilt – to a misdemeanor charge of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner in 2021, records showed.

The incident connected to the charges happened in July 2020, according to court records.

Judge Joseph Sciscento sentenced Hampton to a 90-day suspended jail sentence. He also ordered Hampton to stay out of trouble, complete 50 hours of community service, and forfeit a Glock handgun, records showed.

Court records name two victims in the incident, though their involvement remained unclear Thursday afternoon. They declined to comment on Hampton’s latest arrest when contacted Thursday.

The court closed Hampton’s case in October 2021 as he fulfilled his sentencing requirements, records showed.