LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of injuring multiple people in New York City when he swerved onto a sidewalk in a U-Haul truck lived in Las Vegas and served prison time for stabbing his brother and also stabbed a roommate in a separate incident, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.

Weng Sor, 62, was in custody after the incident in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, 8 News Now’s affiliate station in New York City and the Associated Press reported.

In October 2015, Sor stabbed his brother, records said, adding “Weng has [an] unknown type [of] mental health illness for which he takes medication.”

A U-Haul involved in a suspicious incident and crash involving an NYPD vehicle in Brooklyn on Feb. 13, 2023. (credit: WPIX)

A judge sent Sor to prison for 1-3 years, records showed. While awaiting sentencing, he was charged with another battery. Sor served both cases concurrently.

Sor ultimately served 16 months in prison and was never on parole, a Department of Corrections spokesperson said.

In November 2020, Sor stabbed a roommate in the arm. In September 2021, Sor took a plea deal on a lesser charge of conspiracy to commit battery. Records show a judge first found Sor not competent to stand trial.

“Sor had been walking up and down the driveway talking to himself about Communism,” before the stabbing, police said.

Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police stopped the U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Sor was ordered to serve a year in the Clark County Detention Center. The judge granted him nearly 300 days credit for time served, records showed.

Las Vegas Metro police cited a person with the same name in January for speeding 31-40 over the limit, records showed.

Stephen Sor told the Associated Press his father lived in Las Vegas.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the driver’s actions as a “violent rampage,” the Associated Press reported.