Former Zappos CEO died in fire at 46 without will

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Attorneys representing the estate of late Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh have collected nearly $5 million in fees since the former Zappos CEO’s untimely death in 2020, court documents said.

Hsieh died in a house fire in November 2020 in Connecticut. He was 46. That December, a judge named Hsieh’s father, Richard Hsieh, and brother, Andrew “Andy” Hsieh, as co-administrators of his estate. Andy Hsieh resigned from his position this summer.

Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh speaks onstage at CinemaCon’s final day luncheon and special presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on March 27, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Court documents reveal the estate has paid or has agreed to pay two law firms a combined $4.85 million for their work from 2020 through June.

The lawyers are handling the flurry of lawsuits and creditor’s claims filed for pieces of Hsieh’s assets. Previous court documents have estimated the estate to be worth $840 million. Hsieh died without a will, leaving his wealth to be divided up in probate.

Lawyers for Hsieh’s estate have repeatedly written in court documents that he did not have the mental capacity to sign off on contracts in the months and years leading up to his death. Evidence in lawsuits filed for pieces of his wealth includes Hsieh’s reported hope of building a cashless theme park where visitors would pay in seashells.

Hsieh led retail giant Zappos for 20 years and retired as CEO in August 2020. He played a pivotal role in revitalizing downtown Las Vegas.

Lawyers for Hsieh’s estate and those who have filed lawsuits and creditor’s claims have repeatedly declined to comment on the ongoing legal matters.