LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old woman who previously told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is now accused of killing her mother.

Las Vegas Metro police said Hend Bustami killed her 62-year-old mother in a south valley neighborhood in the 10000 block of June Flower Drive near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Officers began looking for the daughter after finding the mother’s body, Lt. David Valenta said. California Highway Patrol took Bustami into custody in Barstow, California around 5 a.m.

Police said in August they arrested Bustami for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules at Harry Reid International Airport. Bustami told officers at the time that she was under arrest because she was so good-looking, an arrest report said.

“Soon after, officers working D gates were notified by TSA that [a] female matching that description was observed sleeping near the security checkpoint, hindering their operations,” the report said.

Officers later found Bustami in the baggage claim area where she was “belligerent with officers, saying she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her,” police said.

While officers were arresting her, Bustami said “that she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking,” the report said.

Police later learned Bustami had a warrant out of Las Vegas Municipal Court. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later released. She will be brought back to Nevada to face a murder charge, police said.