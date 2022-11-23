Bianca Robinson, 27, faces a charge of open murder following the death of Marcia Averett, 53, in October, records said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

53-year-old woman beaten in September, died from injuries weeks later, documents reveal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of beating a stranger over the head with a rake was facing a murder charge months after the victim died from her injuries, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.

Bianca Robinson, 27, was charged with open murder following the death of Marcia Averett, 53, in October, records said.

On Sept. 30, paramedics found Averett unconscious near Bruce and Fremont streets, not far from downtown Las Vegas. Averett had a skull fracture and a brain bleed, police said.

Averett’s husband told police an unknown woman, later identified as Robinson, had hit his wife in the head with a large rake. Robinson was riding around the neighborhood on a bicycle at the time of the incident, police said.

Averett died from her injuries on Oct. 20, police said.

On Oct. 21, police located Robinson at an apartment in the 300 block of North 16th Street, they said. She had recently “requested an early termination of her lease and wished to move out immediately,” a witness told police.

Police later arrested Robinson at her apartment, they said.

Robinson initially faced a charge of battery with substantial bodily harm. The charge was upgraded following Averett’s death.

Robinson was initially held without bail. A judge later set bail at $500,000. Robinson remained in custody as of Wednesday.