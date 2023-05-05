LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman with seven DUI arrests, who pleaded guilty and entered a felony DUI court program for treatment earlier this year, is missing, records showed.

A judge issued a bench warrant Thursday for Marion Reyes, 35, after she failed to show up for a hearing, documents said.

Court documents indicate Reyes’s GPS monitoring bracelet is no longer transmitting and she was “not returning phone calls.”

A judge previously ordered Reyes to self-surrender due to other violations of her sentence amid the treatment program, documents said. She later surrendered to authorities at the Clark County Detention Center and served two days in jail.

A booking photo from May 2023 of Marion Reyes when she self-surrounded for a 2-day jail term. (LVMPD/KLAS)

A defense attorney was present for Thursday’s hearing, documents said.

Marion Reyes, 35, first appeared in Henderson Justice Court on Oct. 18 for what records show was her seventh DUI charge since 2007, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. The Nevada DMV revoked her license most recently in June 2022.

Reyes was previously arrested on DUI charges in April 2007, September 2010, April 2019, February 2020 and July 2020, records showed.

Last August, Clark County School District police arrested Reyes on a DUI charge hours after she was in court closing out a separate DUI case, records showed.

The August and October arrests bring the total to seven DUI accusations, including at least two convictions. Nevada law resets non-felony DUIs to zero after 7 years of a clean record.

It was not until Monday, Nov. 21, several weeks after her Oct. 13 arrest, that Henderson Justice Court Judge Stephen George, who took over the case, set bail at $5,000. Prosecutors argued Reyes to be held on $50,000 bail, citing her previous arrests.

Reyes agreed to a plea deal in February, where prosecutors agreed to dismiss two DUI charges, documents said. Under the agreement, Reyes entered a treatment. If she receives a new DUI charge, Reyes will be sent to prison, records said.