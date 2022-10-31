LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of killing her mother after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested was wanted on a battery charge in an incident earlier this year, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Monday said.

Las Vegas Metro police said Hend Bustami, 28, killed her mother, Afaf Hussanen, 61, last Wednesday in a south valley neighborhood in the 10000 block of June Flower Drive near Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue. Bustami and Hussanen lived in the home together, police said.

As 8 News Now first reported, police said in August they arrested Bustami for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules at Harry Reid International Airport. Bustami told officers at the time that she was under arrest because she was so good-looking, an arrest report said.

While officers were arresting her, Bustami said “that she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking,” the report said.

Police later learned Bustami had a warrant out of Las Vegas Municipal Court. Records show she faced a battery charge in June. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later released.

The citation the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Monday indicates Bustami was accused of battery against a security guard at a business in the Arts District. The arresting officer noted Bustami could not sign the citation he wrote against her because she was intoxicated.

Bustami failed to show up to her arraignment in July, which led to a judge issuing a bench warrant for her arrest.

Records show Bustami appeared in court on Sept. 2 and was ordered to be released pending trial. A bench warrant was then again issued for her arrest on Sept. 27.

LVMPD investigates a homicide on June Flower Drive on Oct. 26, 2022. (KLAS)

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported last week, police believe Bustami called police after allegedly killing her mother, saying, “I think I killed my mommy.”

While speaking with investigators, Bustami said she and her mother had gotten into a fight before stabbing her with shards of glass.

Bustami was being held Monday at a San Bernadino County jail on a fugitive of justice charge related to the murder. A court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday. Bustami will be brought back to Nevada to face a murder charge, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police received 12 calls for service at the home in 2022 alone, records 8 News Now obtained Wednesday said. Most of these calls, seven, were for “family disturbances,” among others for reports of a missing person, civil matters and a suicide attempt.