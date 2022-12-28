LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing her husband in a Christmas Day attempted murder told police she smokes methamphetamine several times a day, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Police arrested Samantha Toland, 28, on domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and attempted murder charges, records showed.

On Christmas around 9 p.m., police received a call from a person who lives on a street near Alexander Road and Rainbow Boulevard who said a man was standing at her front door bleeding from his head and face, police said.

The man, who police said had several deep wounds to his body, told police Toland stabbed him several times, police said. He was able to escape through a bedroom window, police said.

Toland told officers she smokes methamphetamine several times a day and she “had been hearing screams” that day, police said.

She told police she was watching a movie when she grabbed a foot-long knife from a closet and stabbed her husband, officers said. Police noted Toland made no attempt to help the man after the alleged stabbing.

Toland refused to be transported to court for her first hearing on Monday, records showed. Judge Amy Ferreira ordered her held without bail.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12.

Toland attended court-ordered impulse control counseling in 2018 after facing battery charges, records showed. A judge dismissed the charge after completion of the course and other conditions.

If you or someone you know is living with domestic violence, you can reach out for help by contacting SafeNest. You can call or text 24/7 to a confidential hotline phone number (702) 646-4981.