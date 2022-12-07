HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI remained in custody Wednesday more than two weeks after a judge set bail at $5,000.

Marion Reyes-Rivero, 35, first appeared in Henderson Justice Court on Oct. 18 for what records show was her seventh DUI charge since 2007, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. The Nevada DMV revoked her license most recently in June.

In court Wednesday, Reyes-Rivero’s attorney asked a judge to delay a scheduled preliminary hearing to figure out post-bail conditions, including alcohol monitoring.

It was not until Monday that Judge Stephen George, who took over the case, set bail at $5,000. Prosecutors argued Marion Reyes-Rivero to be held on $50,000 bail, citing her previous arrests. (KLAS)

A criminal records check for police agencies in southern Nevada revealed Reyes-Rivero has been arrested 21 times, including re-bookings ahead of jail appearances. Reyes-Rivero was previously arrested on DUI charges in April 2007, September 2010, April 2019, February 2020 and July 2020, documents said.

In August, Clark County School District police arrested Reyes-Rivero on a DUI charge hours after Reyes-Rivero was in court closing out a separate DUI case, records showed.

In that case, a police officer stopped Reyes-Rivero for speeding near Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road. During that arrest, Reyes-Rivero did not have a license and lied about her identification, police said. Documents indicated the Nevada DMV had revoked Reyes-Rivero’s license in 2020. The exact date of revocation remained unclear.

During the August arrest, Reyes-Rivero told police she “just had court this morning” at 7:30 a.m. where she had completed a course for a previous DUI charge, documents said.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Henderson police arrested Reyes-Rivero after officers said she stopped her car in the middle of two travel lanes on Warm Springs Road near Green Valley Parkway, documents said.

The August and October arrests bring the total to seven DUI accusations, including at least two convictions. Nevada law resets non-felony DUIs to zero after 7 years of a clean record.

