Woman previously arrested for DUI as many as 6 times, records indicate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI was recently arrested hours after closing out an earlier DUI case and completing several requirements, before getting pulled over, again, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.

Marion Reyes-Rivero appeared in Henderson Justice Court on Tuesday for what records show is her seventh DUI charge since 2007. The Nevada DMV revoked her license most recently as June.

Judge Sam Bateman released Reyes-Rivero from custody on her own recognizance because prosecutors had not received blood results from the most recent case, Bateman told the court.

“I’m assuming you’re not asking me to hold her any longer, is that right?” Bateman asked the prosecutor.

“No, your honor,” the prosecutor responded.

Marion Reyes-Rivero appears in Henderson Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, for what records show is her seventh DUI charge since 2007. (KLAS)

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Henderson police arrested Reyes-Rivero after police said she stopped her car in the middle of two travel lanes on Warm Springs Road near Green Valley Parkway, documents said.

While speaking to Reyes-Rivero, a Henderson police officer noted Reyes-Rivero’s eyes were “bloodshot and watery” and her speech was “slow and slurred.” Reyes-Rivero then urinated on herself, police said.

“Marion, states, with a slow and slurred speech, that she did not have a driver’s license because it was taken away for a prior DUI arrest,” a Henderson police officer wrote in Reyes-Rivero’s most-recent arrest report.

Police determined the car Reyes-Rivero was driving was a family member’s, they said.

Judge Sam Bateman orders Marion Reyes-Rivero not to drive following her latest DUI charge. Bateman could not hold Reyes-Rivero in jail as prosecutors had not filed the applicable documents, the judge said. (KLAS)

In August, Clark County School District police arrested Reyes-Rivero on a DUI charge hours after Reyes-Rivero was in court closing out a separate DUI case, records showed.

In that case, a police officer stopped Reyes-Rivero for speeding near Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road. During that arrest, Reyes-Rivero did not have a license and lied about her identification, police said. Documents in that case indicate the Nevada DMV had revoked Reyes-Rivero’s license in 2020. The exact date of revocation remained unclear Tuesday.

During the August arrest, Reyes-Rivero told police she “just had court this morning” at 7:30 a.m. where she had completed a course for a previous DUI charge, documents said.

A criminal records check for police agencies in southern Nevada revealed Reyes-Rivero has been arrested 21 times, including re-bookings ahead of jail appearances. Reyes-Rivero was previously arrested on DUI charges in April 2007, September 2010, April 2019, February 2020 and July 2020, documents said.

In August, Clark County School District police arrested Reyes-Rivero on a DUI charge hours after Reyes-Rivero was in court closing out a separate DUI case, records showed. The requirements in the prior case are listed in the court docket as completed on Aug. 25, 2022. That same day, CCSDPD arrested Reyes-Rivero for DUI. (KLAS)

The August and October arrests bring the total to seven DUI accusations, including at least two convictions. Nevada law resets non-felony DUIs to zero after 7 years of a clean record.

“It has escalated — worse than we have seen it in quite a number of years,” Sandy Heverly, executive director of Stop DUI, said. The non-profit aims to curb DUIs and help victims of the crime.

“This is the bottom line. She had access to probably a 4,000-pound weapon,” Heverly said. “That’s what it comes down to.”

Booking photos for Marion Reyes-Rivero’s arrests in August and October. (LVMPD/HPD/KLAS)

Heverly added the laws should change regarding bail and DUI cases.

“People’s lives are going to be at risk as long as she’s out and about,” Heverly said. “People like that need to be taken off the street for as long as possible.”

Reyes-Rivero did not injure anyone in previous or current DUI cases. Bateman will readdress bail during Reyes-Rivero’s next hearing.

“You can’t drive. Do you understand? No driving whatsoever,” he said.

Judges cannot set bail if prosecutors do not file the applicable charging documents within the legal timeframe, according to Nevada law.