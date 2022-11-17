LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a wrong-way driver, accused of killing a woman while impaired, 9 months after the deadly crash, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Thursday.

Rita Johnson, 76, is accused of driving drunk and without her headlights illuminated when she crashed into a car on Russell Road near Jones Boulevard on Feb. 9.

Sofia Baloaloa, 83, a passenger in the car, died in the crash, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Johnson was driving on the wrong side of the road for about 900 feet before the collision, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said. Johnson is also accused of stopping in a travel lane, “nearly causing two separate collisions” and going through the intersection “against the flow of traffic,” investigators wrote in court documents.

Police issued a warrant for Johnson’s arrest on Sept. 9. Police arrested Johnson at her home on Nov. 9.

Judge Daniel Westmeyer ordered Johnson to be held on $5,000 bail during a court hearing last week. Westmeyer and Judge Ann Zimmerman, who presided over Johnson’s arraignment, both ordered Johnson not to drink and not to drive.

The 8 News Now Investigators could not find any prior arrests for Johnson in southern Nevada.