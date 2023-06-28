LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Summerlin teenager accused of stabbing and killing a man while taking a break from school allegedly attacked two jail officers, strangling them and saying, “I’m going to kill you,” documents said.

Ethan Goin, 18, was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge for the death of Vergel Guintu, 48, in August 2021.

Police found Goin, who was 16 at the time of Guintu’s stabbing death, hiding in a parking structure at Summerlin Hospital, documents said. He told police he was bullied earlier in the school day and left, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

Goin is accused of stabbing Guintu in the neck at Guintu’s home on Kenton Place near Summerlin Hospital.

An earlier booking photo of Ethan Goin from 2021. (LVMPD/KLAS)

On Thursday, June 22, Goin was reportedly hiding behind a bed in a module at the jail when he lunged at one officer, which forced the officer to the ground, documents said. Another officer came to the first officer’s aide when Goin then allegedly “swung and punched” the second officer and “appeared to be choking her,” documents said.

A nurse and other corrections officers then detained Goin, police said. The nurse told police she believed one of the officers lost consciousness.

Goin reportedly yelled, “Die [expletive] I’m going to kill you,” as he charged toward the first officer, documents said.

“Goin continued stating, ‘I’m going to kill you; I’m going to kill you [expletive]!’” police said.

Another inmate told police he saw “Goin lunge or jump towards the officer” and that “the attack was unprovoked.”

Goin declined to speak with detectives and requested an attorney.

As of the result of the Thursday incident, police rebooked Goin on charges of attempted murder, battery by prisoner and battery by strangulation, records said.

Goin has remained in custody and was in and out of competency court since his 2021 arrest. Due to his initial murder charge, no judge has set bail.

Goin’s attorneys have asked the court to release him on house arrest due to “alleged insufficiency of medical care at the jail,” prosecutors said.

Goin did not appear for his initial appearance in court Wednesday. A status check in Goin’s murder case was scheduled for July 7.

In Nevada, teenagers 16 and up are automatically placed in the adult system if they are charged with murder.