LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 15-year-old accused of killing a man with another teenager reportedly told his roommate “he got away with murder,” documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Monday said.

Robert Farabee and Landon Richards, also 15, shot and killed Carlos Martinez on Feb. 10 in an east valley house on Los Feliz Street near Lake Mead Boulevard, police said. Martinez may not have been the intended victim, documents said.

Both 15-year-olds face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges as adults, records showed.

Police said witnesses had heard multiple gunshots in the area the night before, but some believed they came from the nearby Metro police gun range, documents said. Police ultimately determined there had been two shootings: a suspected warning on Feb. 9 and the fatal shooting on Feb. 10.

Another witness said right after the Feb. 10 shooting, he saw a young man with “blonde, shaggy hair” running from the garage, police said. Another witness saw a different white man running in the area as well, officers said.

Farabee told detectives Richards had allegedly asked him to “right someone who owed him money for a quarter pound of marijuana,” officers said.

Richards’ mother contacted a bail bonds company on Feb. 14, saying “Landon had been involved in a homicide over the weekend,” police said.

“Landon and his friend planned to get retribution for some sort of drug conflict,” police said, paraphrasing the woman’s reported conversation with the company. “Landon’s firearm jammed and the other kid shot the victim.”

Farabee allegedly told a person he was the shooter and was wearing gloves, which police said they found nearby, documents said.

Richards and Farabee were certified as adults, records showed. Richards was out of custody on high-electronic monitoring, records showed. Farabee remained in custody as of Monday.