LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager accused of taking part in a shooting spree was let out of jail on a previous gun charge before skipping court and allegedly injuring several people with a ghost gun.

Luis Ruiz, 19, faces charges of attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon, among other charges, connected to several shootings across the Las Vegas valley in September, police said.

Ruiz and his codefendant, Lawrence Ishii, 20, are accused of shooting four people in a series of crimes involving at least five different scenes and a ghost gun, Las Vegas Metro police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed last month.

In a case filed last year, police charged Ruiz with carrying a concealed gun, possessing a gun as a child and resisting a public officer. Records show Ruiz was in high school at the time.

Judge Karen Bennett-Haron released Ruiz on his own recognizance without requiring bail. Prosecutors had argued for Ruiz to have a monitoring bracelet, but Bennett-Haron denied their request, court records showed.

Records show only the concealed carry charge moved to district court. Ruiz later took a plea deal on a charge of attempted carry of a concealed weapon. As part of the deal, Ruiz would serve 1-4 years in prison, but Ruiz failed to show up for his March sentencing.

The court then issued a warrant for his arrest.

Officers took the two men into custody on Sept. 23 at a home near St. Louis and Wyoming avenues, not far from the shooting scenes, they said. Inside the home, police found a black Polymer firearm without a serial number – also called a ghost gun.

The gun was located in a vent on the ground, police said. In another vent, police located boxes of ammunition, they said. Officers said they also found clothing matching the suspects seen in surveillance video.

During sentencing on the gun charge, Judge Crystal Eller sentenced Ruiz to the maximum 4 years in prison on the gun charge, for which prosecutors had argued.

Ruiz’s criminal proceedings in the new criminal case continue to move forward. He was being held without bail Thursday.