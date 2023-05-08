LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A campus school monitor shot outside of a Las Vegas middle school on Monday was possibly struck by a stray bullet, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The employee was shot around 12:30 p.m. outside Ed Von Tobel Middle School, near the intersection of Pecos Road and Carey Avenue in northeast Las Vegas.

Two sources close to the investigation told the 8 News Now Investigators on Monday night that it appeared that the employee was struck by a stray bullet fired during an unrelated incident.

Police had not identified a suspect as of Monday evening, sources said, though it is believed the stray bullet came from a car filled with teenagers.

It was unclear Monday night where the school monitor was standing outside the building at the time of the shooting.

Thirty-two people have been shot in the Northeast Area Command’s jurisdiction since Jan. 1. The number year-to-date in 2022 was 24.

The sources said the investigation could turn up other information but stressed there was no indication Monday night that the employee nor the school were targeted.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers via phone at (702) 388-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.