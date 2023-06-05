LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An intoxicated driver with a history of DUIs, who killed a pregnant woman in a hit-and-run crash last year, will serve at least a decade in prison.

In court Friday, District Court Judge Christy Craig sentenced Oscar Pena, 43, to a minimum of 12 years in prison. Pena will not be eligible for parole until 2035, Craig ruled.

Pena pleaded guilty in May to charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death, records showed.

Craig sentenced Pena to at least 8 years in prison on the DUI with death charge and 4 years for the hit-and-run component, records showed. Nevada’s DUI with death charge limits judges to a 2-to-20-year sentence.

Pena killed Nina Fauble, 22, as she was attempting to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk on Nov. 3, 2022, police said. He then drove off. Fauble was pregnant, her family told 8 News Now.

Oscar Pena, 43, shortly after his arrest. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Pena had five prior DUI arrests, did not have a valid license and was previously ordered not to drink and drive pending an ongoing criminal case, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed last year indicated.

Pena had five DUI arrests from 2010 to 2022, records showed. In February 2022, Pena was charged with his third DUI charge in 7 years. In Nevada, misdemeanor DUI charges are erased from one’s record after 7 years of clean driving.

Once released, Pena will have to have an interlock device installed on his car, Craig ruled.